Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Holding Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,637.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,293.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCI

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.