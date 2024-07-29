Confluent (CFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q2 guidance at $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.19-0.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

