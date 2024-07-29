CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CNMD opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. CONMED has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

