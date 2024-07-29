Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,871,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,689,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 596,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSL opened at $4.58 on Monday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

