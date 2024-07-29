Contrasting Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and Aris Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Resource currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 241.69%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17% Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gold Resource and Aris Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $97.73 million 0.41 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.09 Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.57 $11.42 million $0.05 83.20

Aris Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aris Mining beats Gold Resource on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

