Corebridge Financial (CRBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

CRBG opened at $29.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

