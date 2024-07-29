Cormark Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

NYSE:AEM opened at $73.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

