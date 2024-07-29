CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CorVel by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,738 shares of company stock worth $15,532,417. 47.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $307.63 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

