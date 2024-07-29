Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costamare

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.