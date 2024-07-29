Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,607 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

