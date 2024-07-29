Craig Hallum Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $60.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $249,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

