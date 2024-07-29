CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP opened at $8.79 on Monday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

