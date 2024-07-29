CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

