CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $56,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

