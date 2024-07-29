CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $72,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,739,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $15,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,254,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

