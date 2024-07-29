CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $72,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $27,739,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $15,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $8,254,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MQ opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

