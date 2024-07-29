CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 29,486 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

