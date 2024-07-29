CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,654 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Ring Energy by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173,511 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Performance

REI stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $380.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.70.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.