Credit Acceptance (CACC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $10.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.71 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 12.83%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Credit Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of CACC stock opened at $573.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $379.77 and a 1 year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79.
Credit Acceptance Company Profile
Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.
