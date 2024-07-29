Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 18,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

