Critical Review: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tempus AI and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 0 9 0 3.00 Magnite 0 0 12 0 3.00

Tempus AI presently has a consensus price target of $45.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tempus AI and Magnite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnite $619.71 million 3.25 -$159.18 million ($0.64) -22.48

Tempus AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A Magnite -12.24% 3.23% 0.87%

Summary

Magnite beats Tempus AI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

