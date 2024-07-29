Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.30. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Holly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

