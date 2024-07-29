Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

