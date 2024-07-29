CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Up 34.9% in July

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CSPCY opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.16. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$3.71.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0573 per share. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

