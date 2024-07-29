CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

