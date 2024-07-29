CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.57 and a 52-week high of C$15.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.70.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

