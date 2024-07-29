Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $290.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. Cummins has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.