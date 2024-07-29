DA Davidson Comments on National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

National Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NBHC stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in National Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in National Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

