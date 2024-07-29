DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SASR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

