DA Davidson Raises Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $52.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Price Performance
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
