DA Davidson Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Brunswick stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.