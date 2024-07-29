DA Davidson Weighs in on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $990.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 446.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 129,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.