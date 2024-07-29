Dayforce (DAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dayforce to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Dayforce has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. On average, analysts expect Dayforce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dayforce Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
