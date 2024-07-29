Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,030.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.26 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,200.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,040.13.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $894.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $970.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $892.76. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

