Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading 2.5% Higher

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 540,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 578,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.44 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEST

Destiny Pharma Price Performance

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £2.30 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.66.

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.