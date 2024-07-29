Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.