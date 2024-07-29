DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Down 40.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

