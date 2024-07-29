DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $120.00 at BTIG Research

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird lowered DexCom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.06.

DexCom stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,178,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $231,773,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

