Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $161.32 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $135.44 and a 12-month high of $187.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant bought 250 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.38 per share, with a total value of $34,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,574.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,435,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

