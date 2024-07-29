Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $101.83 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.