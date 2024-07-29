Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$6.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$7.74.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

