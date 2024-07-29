DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

