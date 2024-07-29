Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Up 9.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16). Approximately 423,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 927,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.14).

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,120.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

