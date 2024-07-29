Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.06.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $245.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $248.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

