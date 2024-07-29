Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $245.24 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $248.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

