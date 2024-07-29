eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 642.0 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Trading Down 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31.
About eDreams ODIGEO
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.