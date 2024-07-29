eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in July

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 642.0 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Trading Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:EDDRF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. eDreams ODIGEO has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

