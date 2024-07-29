Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ELME opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

