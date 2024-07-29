Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 63.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

