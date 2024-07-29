EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 817.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMX opened at $1.79 on Monday. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

