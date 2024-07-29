Encompass Health (EHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHC stock opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.73 per share, with a total value of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

