Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 107.49% and a negative net margin of 60.11%.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.