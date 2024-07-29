Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 107.49% and a negative net margin of 60.11%.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

